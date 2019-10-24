Two more measles cases have been confirmed in Hawke's Bay, bringing the total number of cases for the year up to nine.

The cases are linked with the Auckland outbreak, and both are children under five, Hawke's Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health, Nicholas Jones confirmed.

Neither of the new cases have required hospital care.

Known contacts had been traced and the district health board's public health team was working with the families of the children.

One child was attending an early childhood centre, however most children at the centre were already immunised against the virus.

Jones said there is no risk of winder public spread in this case.

Symptoms of measles include a fever of 38.5C or higher along with a runny nose, cough, sore red eyes, followed by a rash three to five days later which starts on the head and spreads down the body.

If you are not feeling well and you think it might be measles, please stay at home and phone your doctor to avoid spreading the illness.

Your doctor will make the necessary arrangements to assess you safely without infecting other people.

You can also call Healthline for free advice on 0800 611-116.

People are considered immune if they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, have already had measles, or were born before 1969.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up-to-date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand or www.ourhealthhb.nz.