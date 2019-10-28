

A three-hour indoor ride event has raised much-needed funds for a charity that spends every hour helping those in need.

The event, by CityFitness Napier, was in support of Mental Health Awareness Week, last month, and donated more than $1000 to the regional branch of Samaritans.

The charity has been providing a service to those who may be experiencing challenging times and need to talk, since 1965, through their free 0800 726 666 phone line.

Samaritans marketing and funding manager, Alison Bathgate says they are "extremely grateful to CityFitness Napier and their team for all their support during this week".

"Not only the Ride event itself but allowing us to promote our service in the months leading up with brochures on display across the gym."

Bathgate says the money donated will be used by their local centre that trains new telephone counsellors and allows them to provide this "essential service 24/7".

"A big thank you also to the many sponsors that supported this promotion with prizes and giveaways."

CityFitness Napier Manager, Melanie Gregory says they are "absolutely thrilled" that Adorro Café in The Tech Hub building, Ahuriri came on board with them and opened their café especially on the day of the event.

In doing so, they added over $700 in additional donations through their amazing customers and their own donation.

Samaritans chair, Meg Sillay said: "Mental Health Awareness Week was an opportunity for people to explore activities that made them feel good and uplifted their sense of wellbeing.

"The fit between fitness and wellbeing is a natural one."

Sillay said their regional telephone counsellors take calls from about 3000 people per year.

*WHERE TO GET HELP: If you are worried about your own or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111. OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE: 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP)