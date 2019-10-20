

Last week it was floods, followed by a weekend stunner.

This week you can rip up the rule book of spring weather once more, because it's the cold that the region will have to contend with which will cause the most annoyance, and potentially problems.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said the region basked in 20C-plus all weekend, with steamy nights thrown in as well.

But Best said the week ahead will be "very changeable".

On Monday, the region can expect a high of 22C. Despite a few isolated showers, and northwesterlies developing in the afternoon, it will be "generally fine", Best said.

This will continue into Tuesday, with a high of 19C, and winds more westerly in nature.

However, things take a turn, with a strong southwesterly change moving through late on Tuesday with showers developing.

"Those showers eventually retreat to the coast on Wednesday evening and the winds will die out."

There will be a "marked" change in temperatures, with a high of 14C on Wednesday, dropping to 3C early Thursday morning.

It won't last for long though, Best added. On Thursday, it will reach 19C.

Best said they were still seeing "residual wintry effects" - something which isn't uncommon during spring.