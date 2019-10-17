Richmond School kids practice ShakeOut drill. Video / Richmond School

Nine-year-old Charlie Price is no stranger to the earthquake and tsunami drill, but he firmly believes that practice makes perfect.

The Year 4 St Matthew's Primary School pupil was one of 136 students who took part in ShakeOut on Thursday.

"When the alarm rang, the whole class pulled out their chairs, got under the table, and held on to the legs," Charlie said.

"Then when it stopped ringing we lined up and went on to court so our teacher could check we were all there."

He believes the drill is very helpful.

Teacher Sandra Chisnall watches her Year 3 pupils St Matthew's school perform the Stop, Drop, Hold actions during ShakeOut. Photo / Warren Buckland

"When there is an earthquake we know exactly what to do and how to do it."

School principal Andrew Eagle said the entire school took part in the drill from new entrants to Year 8.

"We also went through a full evacuation drill following the ShakeOut.

"I was pretty happy with how the school responded. Obviously the school has been doing stuff like this in the past and it was very heartening to see that they did not need to be coached," Eagle said.

More than 120 students and 13 staff from Richmond School, Napier also took part and principal Shane Foster said it was the second time the school had done so.

"We participated last year as well. This year we had a nearly 100 per cent success rate.

"Everyone was accounted for and tomorrow we will have an admin meeting to go over what went well, and what we need to work on.

Lilly Stone, a Year 5 Richmond School pupil, performs the earthquake drill. Photo / Paul Taylor

"ShakeOut is a great way to teach students how to respond to an emergency, and how to be better prepared.

"It is always one of the ones where you have to be prepared. You never know what's around the corner," Foster said.

Richmond School will undertake a fire and lockdown drill this term as well.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group manager Ian Macdonald said ShakeOut was the perfect opportunity for families, schools, businesses and individuals to practise what they need to do in an earthquake and tsunami.

"All of New Zealand is at risk of earthquakes and all of our coastline is at risk of tsunami.

"We can't predict when one will happen, or where we will be, but we can protect ourselves and our families by practising what to do," Macdonald said.

"We know now more than ever before about seismic risks such as the Hikurangi subduction zone, the alpine fault and the Kermadec trench.

"ShakeOut will help make Drop, Cover, Hold second nature, while giving us a chance to practise our tsunami hīkoi evacuation routes," Macdonald said.