There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 Indoor Rowing Competition

The Indoor Rowing Competition is an open event for all ages, abilities and skill levels.

Sports Park Hawke's Bay, Percival Rd, Hastings: Today, 9am-4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/indoor-rowing-competition/hastings

2 FiTS 2019 Big Dumb Cats

Daniel John Smith returns from the Edinburgh Fringe with a new show about two-word texts, a nameless cat, blood where it shouldn't be and a fashion show to die for. Who we are is shaped by what we have to accept and what we choose not to. Come hear jokey stories about family, illness, cats, sexuality, buttholes, cats, and cat's buttholes, from a comic Art Murmurs called "A Comedy Craftsman".

Still Here, 233 Heretaunga St East, Hastings: Today, 8.15pm-9.50pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/fits-2019-big-dumb-cats/hawkes-bay-gisborne

3 Waipawa Spring Festival Duck Day

A great family day out, with market stalls, live music, entertainment and games - and the highly anticipated annual Duck Race - the only duck race in Hawke's Bay!

Nelly Jull Park, Islington Drive, Waipawa, Central Hawke's Bay: Today, 9am-2pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/waipawa-spring-festival-duck-day/waipawa

4 FiTS 2019 Boomb!!

The Boombfunk variety performers bring you a fantastic show filled with all styles of Burlesque Cabaret dazzle and fun.

The Common Room, 227 Heretaunga St East, Hastings: Today, 9.30pm-11pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/fits-2019-boomb/hastings

5 Messy Church

Family fun for all ages. Come and join us. There is fun with crafts, games, Bible stories, a celebration time, music and a meal together. Everyone is welcome. Children under the age of 14 need to be accompanied by an adult.

St Matthew's Anglican Church, 200 King Street South, Hastings: Today, 4pm-6pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/messy-church3/hastings

6 The Original Gypsy Fair – Est'd 1990

The Original Gypsy Fair is NZ's longest running fair and has an eclectic range of mobile homes you can admire as you walk among the stalls.

Flaxmere Village Green, Flaxmere, Hastings: Today and Tomorrow, 9am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-original-gypsy-fair-estd-1990/hastings

7 Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market offers a complete shopping experience. Discover the diverse range of locally grown or artisan produced products.

Hawke's Bay A & P Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 8.30am-12.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hawkes-bay-farmers-market2/hastings



8 Martin Setchell - Organ Recital

Christchurch's Town Hall organist Martin Setchell is an international concert organist who believes in promoting entertaining music to a wide audience and is presenting a recital in Waiapu Cathedral, Napier.

Waiapu Cathedral of St John the Evangelist, 28 Browning St, Napier: Tomorrow, 2.30pm-4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/martin-setchell-organ-recital/napier