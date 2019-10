Although the big money wasn't struck in Wednesday's draw, one lucky Hastings Lotto player had something to celebrate.

The lucky ticket was sold at Pak N Save Hastings with 20 other players also winning, each taking home $19,484.

One lucky player from Pukekohe also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $48,597.

But that still means the big ticket prize is still up for grabs as it jackpots to $32 million for this Saturday's draw.