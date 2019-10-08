This year the CHB Spring Festival, aka "Duck Day", is being held on Saturday, October 12, in Nellie Jull Park and High St Waipawa.

Entertainment in the park has some added dimensions this year, with a busking competition as well as performances by The Monotones, two CHB College bands, Epic and line dancing.

Waipawa Lions are once again holding their Make a Duck competition. Enter your ducks at the Lions' gazebo, opposite the playground. There will be spot prizes and prizes for the best duck, judged on land, in three age categories, 4-6, 7-10, 11-13.

With 30 stalls registered so far the organisers say they are looking forward to a great day.

This year there is an all-new event included with Duck Day - Art Duck. The event is the brainchild of Sally McGuire of Artmosphere Gallery, who has contacted the artists and twisted their arms to donate painted ducks to the cause.

The ducks have been painted by well-known New Zealand artists and will be auctioned on Trade Me after Duck Day. All proceeds will go to Ronald McDonald House.

The ducks will be on display at Duck Day where bidders will be able to get a brochure on the artists and information on how to place a bid.

There will be plenty of activities to keep the kids busy on the last Saturday of the holidays. Duck-themed side shows including a duck shy, sponge throw, hoop over the duck and toss the coin on to chocolate.

The traditional Duck Race of 1500 ducks down the Waipawa River will take place under the Waipawa bridge, starting at 1.15pm with the corporate ducks and 1.30pm for the smaller ducks.

Organisers say they are looking forward to seeing the sun shining and a great crowd on Saturday.

Entrants for the busking competition can contact Kim Walker on 027 517 7290.