There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 The Sword and the Scone

Good King Uther Pendragon has died with no heir. It's up to Merlin, yet again, to find the next King of Camelot.

Aubyn Live Theatre, 815 St Aubyn St West, Hastings: Today, 2pm-4.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-sword-and-the-scone/hastings

2 Livamol Classic - Bostock NZ Spring Racing Carnival

Advertisement

Hawke's Bay's iconic and most stylish spring event set in one of the most scenic race courses in New Zealand.

Hastings Racecourse, 200 Prospect Rd, Hastings: Today, 11am-6pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/livamol-classic-bostock-nz-spring-racing-carnival/hastings

3 Hawkes Bay's Mum's, Bub's, & Dad's Wellness Expo 2019

A free community event where parents, parents to be or individuals planning to have a family can go and get information and advice to help them to make the right decisions for their family.

Napier Conference Centre, 48 Marine Parade, Napier: Today, 9am and Tomorrow, 10am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hawkes-bays-mums-bubs-dads-wellness-expo-2019/napier

4 Clairvoyant Morning

Join us for a morning of clairvoyance and healing.

Napier Spiritualist Church, 43 Barker Road, Napier: Today, 10am--12pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/clairvoyant-morning/napier

5 Queen Fox

Join five-piece Wellington band Queen Fox for a night of songs they love, from chart-toppers to show-stoppers.

Paisley Stage, 17 Carlyle Street, Napier: Today, 8pm-12am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/queen-fox/napier

6 Introduction to Copperplate Calligraphy Workshop

Rebecca, "chief ink slinger" will introduce you to lettering in a relaxed and fun way, starting with nibs and inks, and if you are feeling adventurous, using a mixture of brushes, watercolour, inks and brush pens.

Panoply Studio, 206 Heretaunga St East, Hastings: Tomorrow, 11am-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/introduction-to-copperplate-calligraphy-workshop/hastings

Advertisement

7 OctOboe - Napier Technical Memorial Band

Tap your foot to "Rock Around the Clock", hum along to the music of "Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machine" and "Come Fly with Me" and enjoy the melody of Gabriel's Oboe and solos from our younger band members.

Napier Salvation Army Citadel, 56 Tait Dr, Greenmeadows, Napier: Tomorrow, 2pm-3.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/octoboe-napier-technical-memorial-band/napier

8 Blessing of the Animals Service

Members of the public and their pets are welcome to attend the annual service for the Blessing of the Animals to mark St Francis Day. St Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and the environment. Light a candle in remembrance of a much loved, departed companion.

All animals are welcome, as long as they are in a cage or on a leash. Children are invited to bring their favourite soft toys for a special blessing.

St Matthew's Anglican Church, 200 King St South, Hastings: Tomorrow, 4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/blessing-of-the-animals-service/hastings