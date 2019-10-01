Four Dannevirke Bowling Club members were inducted as life members at the club's opening on Saturday.

Tararua mayor Tracey Collis presented life membership badges to Joy Herbert, Bev Harris, George Seatter and Robin Larsen. Between them they have more than 140 years' combined membership.

Larsen has been a member for 41 years and is a past president.

He said he doesn't play as much bowls these days but he says it is still good to get out and have a go now and again.

Seatter has been a member for 39 years and is a past vice-president, but he has also devoted much of his time to maintaining the greens, along with Harding.

Harris was encouraged to join the bowling club by her mother who was a keen bowler.

Initially she belonged to the Dannevirke Women's Bowling Club but that amalgamated with the men's club in 1997. She became the first president following the amalgamation.

She was also secretary for 10 years.

Herbert joined in the 1981/82 season.

"My husband Arthur had joined and I suggested I join as well, but he said I was too young. But a couple of years later he said I should join too."

She is a past president of the club.

Club president Jim Harding formally welcomed members and the mayor who was accompanied by Tararua District Councillor Carole Isaacson.

"We very much enjoy coming here and having a game of bowls. You have a fantastic asset it's not only used just for bowls. There are other events held here," said Collis.

She said she was pleased to be able to award the life memberships and to present Joy Herbert and Bev Ellmers with certificates for winning the Manawatū Centre Champion of Champions senior women's pairs in Palmerston North last season.

"These life memberships are not given out lightly and congratulations to Joy and Bev on winning the centre title and putting Tararua on the map. That's a huge achievement."

She said it was good to see these highlights at a time when a lot of clubs were struggling with membership numbers as people had less recreation time.

"But this club is providing more opportunities for bowlers to take part in events such as twilight bowls which will give me the chance to improve my bowling technique.

"If my bowling goes crooked today it'll be because of the wind."