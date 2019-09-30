Hastings District Council is reassessing the risk of asbestos from the razed Hastings Railway Station building after workers aired concerns.

The fire, in the early hours of September 21, took five fire trucks and two tankers several hours to put out.

But more than two weeks later, some in the area are still concerned about the potential presence of asbestos fibres on the road and in the air.

An employee of one of the businesses, who wished to remain anonymous, said two weeks later there was asbestos on the footpath and in the gutter of Holt Pl.

"There's still lots of little flakes over a week later.

"All the people I have spoken to have no idea about it as well.

"I think the public should know, people have been exposing themselves to it unknowingly.

"Looking out on James Wattie Pl there are a lot of small flakes of asbestos."

A fire on September 21 completely gutted the Hastings Railway Station. Photo/ Ian Cooper

Hastings District Council health and safety manager Jennie Kuzman said the council did not have any active involvement with the clean-up process and was "not aware of any asbestos related concerns in relation to adjacent council assets".

"However, we will send a contractor out this afternoon [Monday] to reassess the area adjacent to Carters."

The Hawke's Bay DHB had also been approached by concerned members of the public.

Medical officer of health Dr Nicholas Jones said they were referred to WorkSafe and HDC.

"The DHB understands HDC has undertaken some further testing to provide reassurance to businesses in the area.

"Any health risks from Saturday's fire were managed by keeping the area damp and the clean-up work from contractors following the fire. The area was cordoned off and potentially affected businesses were closed."

The main risk from asbestos was from breathing in the fibres over many years, which could cause a number of lung diseases, Jones said.

"The DHB and Hastings District Council asked WorkSafe to assess the risk to neighbouring workplaces following the fire."

KiwiRail's executive general manager of operations, Siva Sivapakkiam, said they were working with the Hastings District Council.

"We have taken all necessary precautions regarding any demolition and clean-up efforts."