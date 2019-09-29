STAROS, a Hawke's Bay trust which provides information and support for those bereaved by suicide will be receiving a cheque for at least $27,500 from the Hawke's Bay Hundy.

The organisers of the 'Hawke's Bay Hundy' on Saturday, said the 100km relay run to raise awareness about mental health and fundraise for STAROS was a "huge" success.

The relay was the brainchild of Hastings firefighter Erin Tahau who organised the event along with fellow firefighter Jason Broome.

"As emergency first responders, we are going to more and more medical calls due to mental illness", Tahau said.

"On top of the high levels of critical incident exposure we face daily, our firefighter's psychological wellbeing is becoming compromised."

Senior firefighter Broome said it was likely that nearly half of emergency personnel in Hawke's Bay and nationwide suffered from mental health issues in some way or form.

"A large part of the event was to raise funds, awareness and to help those suffering from mental health issues and break the cycle", Broome said.

There were 500 plus competitors, and 37 teams from Auckland, Wellington, Gisborne, and the rest of Hawke's Bay at the event.

"It was a beautiful day, beautiful blue skies, great party atmosphere at the finish line, and getting together for a great cause.

"A lot of teams said they will be coming back next year and bringing more people with them."

Broome said they were really grateful for the support of the community, the Hastings District Council, the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union and The Lion Foundation.

"We are also really thankful to the 80 plus marshals who gave up their time to stand on street corners and crossroads at the hundy."

WHERE TO GET HELP

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider.

However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

Or if you need to talk to someone else:

0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ? NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666