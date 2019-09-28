Hawke's Bay power users connected to Unison Networks Limited are about to get a $225 dividend.

This annual Hawke's Bay Power Consumers' Trust (HBPCT) dividend is up on last year's $220, and will be sent later this year.

Trust chairwoman Diana Kirton said the trustees wanted to return as much as possible directly back to users.

"We are pleased to have seen the return rise steadily over the past few years."

Advertisement

The trust holds the shares on behalf of the consumer shareholders and gets a dividend from Unison every year, based on the company's profit.

"The company has returned a $15.8 million dividend to the trust this year," said Kirton.

This means the direct financial benefits consumers have received from Trust ownership since 1999 will be more than $188m.



.

Everyone in Hawke's Bay connected to the network on Monday, September 30 will get one payment per connection, with a maximum of three payments for any one customer.

"Some people commence a new connection within days of the cut-off and therefore are not eligible to receive a payment. For others it works in their favour," Kirton said.

The trust is setting up a direct credit option for the payments, which will be open for registration mid-October.

Eligible people will get four-digit number in the post so they can go online and register their details.

"Those who choose not to register will receive their cheque by mail as usual," said Kirton.