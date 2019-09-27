Hundreds of school students came out in droves on Friday throughout Hawke's Bay, along with the rest of the country, in the fight against Climate Change.

Many students took time off schools to take part in the event.

Protesters in Napier gathered to show their support with hundreds of people marching through the city as part of the Hawke's Bay School Strike 4 Climate event.

It started at the Sound Shell, where students gathered to make banners and prepare speeches. At midday they marched down Emerson St.

Students try to gather support from drivers down Tennyson Street. Photo / Warren Buckland

Havelock North Intermediate pupils were also out during the day, demonstrating at various corners in Havelock North holding signs to support the fight against Climate Change.

Havelock North Intermediate pupils were also out showing their support. Photo / Patrick O'Sullivan

The hundreds of Hawke's Bay students who marched were part of School Strike 4 Climate NZ, which is part of a global movement inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg who began her lone protest in Stockholm in August 2018, with a sign that read "school strike for climate".

Students march down Emerson St holding signs and banners against Climate Change. Photo / Warren Buckland

Since then students in 150 countries have taken to the streets to show their support for the cause and their fight against Climate Change.