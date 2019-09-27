A taste of Cuba will be coming to Hawke's Bay on Saturday as part of the expanding Latin Dance Club movement in Napier.

Featuring is Wellington-based quartet Son de Cuba, said to be the first all-Cuban performing group based in New Zealand.

The four comprise Ernesto Zuñiga (Trinidad de Cuba), Roberto Rodriguez Boffil (La Isla de la Juventud) and latest import Angel Manuel Guilarte Medina (Santiago de Cuba) on their Cuban tres and guitarras, and Rafael Ferrer Noel (Las Tunas and La Habana) on Cuban congas..

All Cuban and living in Wellington, it will be the group's first gig in the Bay, at the home of local latin dance in century-old Marine Parade premises near opposite the Ocean Spa pools.

The group provides the range of son, bilero, salsa and rumba beats.

Venue operator Joe Taylor says it will be a prelude to several events during the summer, including a fully-themed 1930s event during Art Deco Weekend in February.