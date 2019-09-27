There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 Yummy Fruit Co Golf Croquet Spring Tournament

Championship singles played on the 9 lawns which covers all handicaps. Juniors included. Spectators are very welcome. It is a great opportunity to see how golf croquet is played.

Heretaunga Croquet Club (formerly Te Mata), 341 Napier Rd, Havelock North:

Today and tomorrow, 9am Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/yummy-fruit-co-golf-croquet-spring-tournament/havelock-north

2 National Council of Women Suffrage Day Breakfast

Guest speaker Sergeant Melanie Leonard will talk about what got her into policing, what it is like being a woman in the police force, her work in the area of family harm and the effects of family harm on women and children, and also about her time working in East Timor.

St Thomas More Catholic Church, 92 Wycliffe St, Napier: Today, 8.30am-10am Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/national-council-of-women-suffrage-day-breakfast/napier

3 Napier Urban Farmers' Market

Walk down Emerson St and end up in a perfect little market offering a true Hawke's Bay experience. This is where the locals shop. Enjoy freshly roasted coffee, divine treats and all the produce you need to cook up a true locavore's meal.

Clive Square, Napier: Today, 9am-1pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-urban-farmers-market/napier

4 Soap Making Class

Learn the steps of cold process soap to saponification (hopefully) then try your hand at melt 'n pour soap-making so you can compare the two.

Calico Craft Supplies, 272 Gloucester St, Taradale, Napier: Today, 2.30pm-4pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/soap-making-class/napier

5 Messy Church

Fun for primary and intermediate aged kids and their families. Crafts and music to tell Bible stories. Followed by a meal.

St Martins Hall, Mayfair, 1120 Willowpark Rd North, Hastings: Today, 4pm-6pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/messy-church2/hastings

6 Sam MacKenzie Band

Fresh from the Martinborough Jazz Festival the Sam MacKenzie Band play jazz standards, bebop and contemporary jazz.

Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier: Tomorrow, 5.30pm-8.15pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/sam-mackenzie-band/napier

7 Lego

Lego sessions encourage collaborative play with others while using our new Lego collection. All resources are provided free. Sessions are open to all children, family and friends. No bookings required, so pop in when it suits the family.

Taradale Library, 26 White St, Taradale, Napier: Tomorrow, 1pm-3pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/lego5/napier

8 The Ossian Street Vintage Market

The Ossian Street Vintage Market is a treasure trove of vintage clothing, vintage kimonos, collectables, secondhand vinyl, furniture, linens, trashy treasures and accessories.

F G Smith Eatery, 9A Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Tomorrow, 9am-1pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-ossian-street-vintage-market2/napier