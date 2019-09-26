Good food and plenty of laughter were the keys ingredients at a special spring function at the Elske Centre on Wednesday.

In welcoming Elske Centre clients and specially invited guests manager Kay McLennan said the special occasion was an opportunity to celebrate spring.

It was just a little unfortunate that the weather didn't co-operate by delivering rain and cooler temperatures.

However, that didn't dampen the spirits of those present.

Clients mingled with the special guests and conversation flowed.

McLennan thanked the hard-working kitchen staff for serving 28 beautifully cooked roast chicken dinners in a very short time.

A memory game saw three teams attempt to recall 20 assorted objects to win prizes.

There was much speculation as to what some of the items were and there was only a little bit of cheating.

McLennan said the whole occasion was about having a laugh and allowing clients to interact with others.