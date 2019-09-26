

The September cold, wind and snow is about to step aside as Hawke's Bay prepares for warmth and summer weather.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said now that snow and strong wind warnings have been dropped Hawke's Bay was in for a nice warm weekend.

"The snow and wind warnings have started to pass just in time for the weekend where most of the region can expect warm days ahead," Best said.



"The Napier/Taupo Rd got a bit of snow overnight [Wednesday] but that was a bit of an overdraft from the snowfall that [closed] the Desert Rd."

"We also did have a strong wind warning in place that is meant to last until early Friday morning but that is already starting to drop off."

Best said arm weather and mostly clear skies will be an early summer treat for Hawke's Bay.

"Friday will be mostly fine for the main centres in Hawke's Bay. Wairoa and Central Hawke's Bay get a few showers in the morning but that will all clear up later in the day.

"It will also be a relatively warm start for the weekend ahead with a high of 18C and an overnight low of 9C.

"Saturday and Sunday will be the pick of the bunch with clear skies and fine conditions, the only issue will be a small westerly gust that will hang around for parts of the weekend," Best said.

"But the weekend will also see the warmest days with highs of 21C and overnight lows of 10C for both Saturday and Sunday."

The warm weather comes at the perfect time with Daylight Savings this weekend and even though we will be losing an hour of sleep on Saturday night we will be gaining an extra hour of sunlight at the end of the day.