Rockit Global Limited is again celebrating success as it is named finalist in the New Zealand International Business Awards.

The company is the only Hawke's Bay finalist named in the run-up to the awards, which are managed by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise and supported by ANZ, recognising excellence and innovation in businesses trading globally.

Rockit Global has been selected as one of nine finalists in the Best Medium Business category, only shortly after the company took the prize for Marketing Campaign of the Year at this month's Asia Fruit Awards in Hong Kong.

Rockit CEO Austin Mortimer says it's a thrill to have been chosen.

"It's very exciting and significant recognition of the innovative work of our team, here in New Zealand and across our global markets," Mortimer said.

Rockit's marketing campaign included two store "takeovers" in China with full promotion and marketing. Photo / Supplied

Mortimer says the comprehensive New Zealand International Business Awards entry process included a 20-minute pitch to a panel of judges to explain why the company deserved an award.

"We very much enjoyed the opportunity to demonstrate how our tasty little apples have found their way into the hearts and homes of customers all over the globe, with demand continuing to outstrip supply each year," he said.

"We also spoke of our ambitions for the future, our sustainability journey, and how we plan to deliver growth."



Convenor of judges David Downs said the record number of finalists reflected a growing focus among exporters on the ability to tell their story effectively.

"That sophistication came through this year for the judges, and that's why we have chosen more finalists than before.

"New Zealand can be very proud that its export businesses are representing themselves, and New Zealand, in a dynamic, engaging way."

All up 39 finalists and nominees were announced in sectors from technology to agriculture, food and beverage to manufacturing.

The winners will be announced at a black-tie dinner in Auckland on Thursday, November 7.