Budget flyer Jetstar us expected to end its service through Hawke's Bay Airport next month.

A proposal was announced by the company today, saying it plans to end the regional network on November 30, ending four years head-to-head with Air New Zealand for the Napier-Auckland market since the introduction of the Q300 turboprop service on December 1, 2015.

The service was later expanded, with several pilots and crew based in Napier, and 27 flights a week for the last two years.

Abandoned will be return services across five regional routes – Auckland and Nelson, Napier, New Plymouth and Palmerston North and flights between Nelson and Wellington.

Jetstar will continue to offer up to 270 domestic jet services a week on its jet services between major centres Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin and tourist destination Queenstown, and up to 100 transtasman and Rarotonga flights each week.

Hawke's Bay air services campaigner Simon Nixon labelled it a "crisis" for travellers, saying:

"We all know what Air New Zealand will do, because they've done it before. I think we'll see air fares go up 25 per cent by Christmas."

Chief executive officer Gareth Evans said the proposal, which had been subject of rumours and speculation for some time, was based on the operation continuing to be loss-making combined with higher costs and a "softening of the regional travel market."

He said Jetstar doesn't see the outlook changing any time soon and added: "As a result, we're announcing a proposal today to end our regional services, with the final flights on 30 November. We have given it a real go."

The competition with Air New Zealand brought lower fares between Auckland and Napier, with Air New Zealand fares today still available for as little as $49 from October 7, after the school holidays.

Jetstar boss Evans said: "Last year 25 percent of our regional customers paid less than $50 for their flight and 75 percent paid under $100."

The airline was today starting a consultation process with about 70 affected employees and expected to announce a final decision before the end of October.

Alternative employment options would be available for all affected Jetstar regional employees, mainly pilots and cabin crew – across Jetstar and Qantas Group businesses in New Zealand and Australia.

Evans said that given the uncertainty of turboprop services beyond November 30, Jetstar customers booked on regional services after that date will be offered options, including refunds.

Apart from Air New Zealand and Jetstar, the only other commercial flyer in and out of Hawke's Bay is Sounds Air, with services to the Marlborough-Nelson region.

Hawke's Bay Tourism CEO Hamish Saxton said a proposed reduction or removal of Jetstar flights was likely to result in a reduction in capacity and frequency for the flights between Hawke's Bay and Auckland.

"The arrival of Jetstar to the region brought with it increased capacity and a greater frequency of flights, so effectively Jetstar adding to the Air NZ services to Hawke's Bay allowed more people to travel more frequently," he said.

Saxton said that with a competitor airline comes the need to compete on schedules and airfares.

"What that will mean in terms of airfares after November remains to be seen."

Air New Zealand responded on Wednesday by offering discounted airfares to Jetstar customers affected by the announcement.

Affected Jetstar customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day (schedule permitting) for no more than $50 each way.

"We know how important air services are for regional New Zealand and that's why we're stepping in to support Jetstar customers with a special discounted fare," says Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace.

Eligible customers can email jqsupport@airnz.co.nz with proof of their affected Jetstar ticket to take advantage of Air New Zealand's offer of support.

Wallace said Air New Zealand will commit to not increase its lowest lead-in fares on the routes affected by Jetstar's withdrawal until at least the end of 2020, subject to fuel prices remaining stable.

That means fares starting at $39 each way will remain for Napier and New Plymouth to Auckland, as well as Napier, New Plymouth and Nelson to Wellington.

Lead-in fares for Auckland to Palmerston North and Nelson will continue to start at $49 each way.

Wallace said Air New Zealand would explore opportunities to add further capacity to the routes affected over the coming weeks.