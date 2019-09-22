Hawke's Bay companies have been awarded more than $14 million in a windfall from the Provincial Growth Fund, with food innovation and employment opportunities the focus.

The big winner is Hawke's Bay Food Innovation Hub, which has been awarded $12 million.

Te Ara Mahi funded projects have also been given a boost, $1.359 million for Ngāti Pāhauwera Training and Employment Project and $557,000 to Turners and Growers Emerging Leaders Pathways.

Apollo Foods was also given $300,000.

Parliamentary Under Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau was in Hastings on Monday to make the announcement.

"Hawke's Bay has been earmarked as a priority region in terms of PGF investment to build on its farming and horticulture strengths, and provide employment opportunities and higher wages for locals.

"It is very exciting to see the next stage of the Food Innovation Hub come to fruition after initial PGF investment last year to fund a feasibility and business case for the hub.

"The Food Innovation Hub is well placed to support the region's horticulture, food, beverage, and agri-technology industries by encouraging collaboration, innovation and sharing of resources, and this will flow on to create new businesses, more skilled jobs and improve productivity for the Hawke's Bay region."

Parliamentary Under Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau was in Hawke's Bay for the announcement. Photo / File

He said he was also pleased to announce the funding for Ngāti Pāhauwera Training and Employment Project.

"This PGF investment will support Ngāti Pāhauwera to help participants develop key skills and get job specific qualifications such as class 4 Heavy Transport qualifications, which will lead to employment in its commercial nursery and horticultural operations."

He said Turners and Growers project is for a pilot programme to up-skill and build the management and leadership capabilities of at least 100 local horticulture workers, leading to 40 new local jobs.

"Once this pilot is complete, the intention is to roll it out in Northland and Nelson, creating further employment opportunities."

Apollo Foods is an apple press company, which has expanded from two employees in 2018, to now employing 35.

"The PGF can see the huge potential in the planned expansion project that will enable investment in specialised technology, grow more skilled job opportunities for local people, add value to the existing horticulture and dairy industries in the region, and create export opportunities in the future."

Food Safety Minister Damien O'Connor described Monday's announcement as a significant step forward in New Zealand's progression as the finest, most innovative food producers in the world.

MP for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti Meka Whaitiri said the funding was transformational.

"I support the hard work the project teams have put into securing this funding, and the work this Coalition Government is doing to ensure we create sustainable employment opportunities in our regions."