Eight things to do this weekend.

1 Windsor Park Plate - Bostock NZ Spring Racing Carnival

As the spring sunshine returns, the racing action moves up a notch with one of New Zealand's highest-rated races, the Group 1 Windsor Park Plate. This day is regarded as one of the pivotal races on the spring calendar.

Hastings Racecourse, 200 Prospect Rd, Hastings: Today, 11am-6pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/windsor-park-plate-bostock-nz-spring-racing-carnival/hastings

2 Arahi - The Space between Us

Advertisement

Armed with all new songs written specifically for this one-time experience, this is Arahi's final show for the foreseeable future.

Haumoana Community Hall, 51-53 Haumoana Rd, Hastings: Today, 7pm-10pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/arahi-the-space-between-us/hastings

3 Weed Swap - Swap Your Weed for a Free Native Plant

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council and the Department of Conservation, supported by Weedbusters, invite you to bring a weed from your garden to the Napier Soundshell on Saturday and swap it for a free native plant. We have 200 native plants to give away.

Napier Sound Shell, Marine Parade, Napier: Today, 10am-1pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/weed-swap-swap-your-weed-for-free-native-plant/napier

4 Waipukurau Community Marae Planting Day

Nature Needs Us - The Waipukurau Community Marae extends an open invitation to join them and students from the CHB College to plant a native tree at the marae to celebrate Conservation Week 2019.

Waipukurau Community Marae 2330 Takapua Rd, Waipukurau: Today, 10am-1pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/waipukurau-community-marae-planting-day/central-hawkes-bay

5 Terrie Reddish Bookbinding Workshop; Part One

This is the first of a series of two weekend workshops with local bookbinding and letterpress expert Terrie Reddish. During this workshop you will learn how to manipulate and fold paper to make a variety of non-adhesive books from one piece of paper.

Creative Arts Napier, Community Arts Centre, 16 Byron St, Napier: Today, 10.30am-3.30am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/terrie-reddish-bookbinding-workshop-part-one/napier

6 Saturday Storytime

Advertisement

Join us for a morning of some fun and excitement as we journey through a collection of adventurous stories and tales all preschoolers can enjoy.

Napier Library, Herschell St, Napier: Today, 10.30am-11am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/storytime3/napier

7 Gwavas Homestead, Garden and Puahanui Bush Tour

Enjoy a gorgeous day at Gwavas with a sit down lunch and guided tour of the homestead, gardens and bush.

Gwavas Garden Homestead, 5740 State Highway 50, Tikokino, Central Hawke's: Tomorrow, 10am-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/gwavas-homestead-garden-and-puahanui-bush-tour/tikokino

8 Ongaonga Historic Village Fair & Market

This event is a fundraiser for the Ongaonga Historical Society to continue their amazing work restoring and protecting the history of Ongaonga. Please support them and enjoy a fabulous day out with your family and friends.

Ongaonga Historic Village, Bridge St, Ongaonga, Central Hawke's Bay: Tomorrow, 10am-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/ongaonga-historic-village-fair-market/ongaonga