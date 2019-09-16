A Napier council candidate is claiming a potential revitalisation of the city's iconic Sound Shell's concrete is akin to "demolition".

Matthew Bonnett, who is standing for Napier City Council in the Ahuriri Ward, has sent a flyer to Napier residents stating the proposal, which is on hold, is reminiscent of the War Memorial controversy.

A spokesperson for Napier City Council said while there had been a proposal for restoration of the forecourt, there was never a proposal to demolish it.

The proposal would replace "like with like", the spokesperson said.

It was reported to council at a meeting on October 30, 2018 as part of the 2017/2018 annual report.

"Significant work has been undertaken on design to replace (like with like) the historic skating rink in front of the Sound Shell," the report states.

"Further consideration of the options for revitalisation of this area will be reported back to council as estimates for the replacement cost are beyond what was originally anticipated."

Bonnett told Hawke's Bay Today his flyer, titled Napier Soundshell Forecourt Demolition had attracted a lot of interest.

He told Hawke's Bay Today the plan for total replacement needs to be challenged.

"It is not best practice.

"The Sound Shell Forecourt Skating Rink is a rare survivor of the exposed coloured concrete used to rebuild our city post-1931.

"The coloured concrete has almost entirely disappeared from our cityscape, with art deco buildings now painted in schemes which reflect changing trends.

"For a city which has profited both economically and culturally from the art deco story, there remains a shortfall of policy in place to protect our built heritage, which the incoming elected councillors must address."

He said any work should include architectural conservators, local heritage organisations and the recommendations of ICOMOS NZ.