There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 Hastings Blossom Parade 2019

The Parade will once again be highly colourful, exciting and full of fun for the public who line the streets to watch this iconic event.

Hastings Clock Tower, Russell St South, Hastings: Today, 11am–1.30pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hastings-blossom-parade-2019/hastings

2 Predator Free Urban Hawke's Bay Launch & Trap Giveaway

Come along to the Predator Free Urban Hawke's Bay launch, register and collect a free trap and tunnel. Talk to predator control representatives from HB Regional Council, Biodiversity Hawke's Bay, Landcare Trust, Department of Conservation and Predator Free Urban Hawke's Bay to learn how you can help.

Napier Soundshell, Marine Parade, Napier: Today, 2pm-4pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/predator-free-urban-hawkers-bay-launch-trap-giveaway/napier

3 Funkadelic Monks play Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pearl Jam

Join us for an evening of pure nostalgia as all the hits that fuelled the 90s and early 2000s get authentically reproduced live and loud on stage.

The Cabana, 11 Shakespeare Rd, Napier: Today, 8pm-11.55pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/funkadelic-monks-play-nirvana-red-hot-chilies-and-pearl-jam/napier

4 Being Creative; Interactive Music and Art Sessions

People with disabilities and their families are invited to be creative on Saturday morning. Every age and abilities; colouring in - plaster art - and interactive music.

Creative Arts Napier, Community Arts Centre, 16 Byron St, Napier: Today, 10am-noon Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/being-creative-interactive-music-and-art-sessions/napier

5 John Deere Drive Green Day

Join us and put John Deere to the ultimate test. Yours! Not only will you get to test out the latest John Deere equipment, you'll also receive exclusive event savings and can go in the draw to win a John Deere prize pack.

Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 8.30am–12.30pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/john-deere-drive-green-day/hastings

6 A'Deanes Bush Community Planting Day

Planting starts at 10 am and will finish at 1pm with a free sausage sizzle. On completion of the planting go for an easy stroll along the track through A'Deanes Bush, see the work being done by the Friends of A'Deanes Bush and discover the secrets of this awesome little reserve. A'Deanes Bush Scenic Reserve, Makaretu Rd, Ongaonga, Central Hawke's Bay: Tomorrow, 10am-1pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/adeanes-bush-community-planting-day/ongaonga

7 Wedding & Event Expo

Thinking about having your wedding in Central Hawke's Bay? Planning a celebration or event? Check out our beautiful venue, try some delicious culinary treats, taste locally made wine and chat with our many wedding vendors all gathered at River Park Event from photographers, florists, celebrants to hair and make-up artists.

River Park Event Centre, 797 Pourerere Rd, Waipawa: Tomorrow, 11am-3pm https: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/wedding-event-expo/waipawa

8 Te Angiangi Marine Reserve - Rocky Shore Adventure

Kids - Join the fun at the Te Angiangi Marine Reserve with a Rocky Shore Adventure. The Department of Conservation and the Kiwi Conservation Club would like you to visit the reserve with us to learn about the plants and animals that live in the reserve.

Aramoana Woolshed, 80 Shoal Beach Rd, Waipawa: Tomorrow, 10am–2pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/te-angiangi-marine-reserve-rocky-shore-adventure/waipawa