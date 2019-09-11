Three people have been injured in a serious crash on State Highway 51 near Clive this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Mill Rd and Richmond Rd just before 1.40pm.

Two vehicles were involved.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said they sent two ambulances along with a rapid response vehicle.

Traffic diversions were in place on Mill Rd and Richmond Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor.
They have transported three patients, two in a serious condition, and the other in a moderate condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Traffic is being diverted on Mill Rd and Richmond Rd.

More to come.

