Three people have been injured in a serious crash on State Highway 51 near Clive this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene between Mill Rd and Richmond Rd just before 1.40pm.
Two vehicles were involved.
A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said they sent two ambulances along with a rapid response vehicle.
They have transported three patients, two in a serious condition, and the other in a moderate condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital.
Traffic is being diverted on Mill Rd and Richmond Rd.
More to come.