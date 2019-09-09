The year is flying by and for Dannevirke's Elske Centre each week brings new clients, new ideas and a buzz of activities as it continues to go from strength to strength.

Weekly attendance numbers average between 40 and 50 clients over any given week, with both new staff and volunteers coming on board to support the growth.

Elske Centre manager Kay McLennan says almost goes without saying that crafting Tuesday is the most popular day with a growing waiting list of potential clients waiting to join in the fun.

Much of the craft that is being made will be sold for a small cost and then the money is reinvested back into craft supplies.

Wooden trucks and other wood-related items are being turned out by the men on the days they attend.

"The talk is amazing as they revisit times past and reminisce about days gone by building huts, forts, go carts and wooden guns for themselves or their children."

With six to seven men attending weekly it has now become a focus to find varied and interesting activities for them.

Last month the centre hosted a men only van outing. Those participating all thoroughly enjoyed their day and now collectively are looking to their next outing.

Programme assistant Margaret Brown is in the process of starting a reading group and making the most of the awesome Dannevirke library service.

A strength and balance sessions is held two to three times a week, along with cooking demonstrations and a focus on senior health.

Kay says it's encouraging to see clients now reconnecting with activities, services and entertainment within the local community.

The Spring Festival calendar is discussed each week reviewing what is on over the weekends.

"Clients often find it is a long time between leaving Elske Centre on a Wednesday and coming back on a Monday so it's important to encourage our Elske members to join many of the activities that are happening around our community over the weekends," says Kay.