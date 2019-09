Rain hitting Hastings district has caused a small slip and flooding on SH2 Te Hauke, Hastings.

The slip occurred at 8.35 last night and police put closed the northbound lane for just over an hour.

At 9.50pm the road was cleared but signage was put up because of potential flooding on SH2 Te Hauke.

The signage is still at the scene.

More than 24mm fell yesterday in the area.

