Hawke's Bay's popular but dangerous swimming spot, Ocean Beach, is set to become safer thanks to a recent grant.

A $6500 NZ Community Trust grant will enable the Ocean Beach Surf Life Saving Club to construct a mobile beach patrol tower in time for summer.

Ocean Beach Surf Life Saving Club's treasurer Bryan Faulknor said there had been an increase in the number of people who were being rescued, making the grant timely.

"The increase is down to an increase in the popularity of the sandy beach.

"Westshore and Marine Pde beaches are not as popular."

He said the beach averaged 10 serious rescues every summer season.

"Serious rescues mean had we not rescued them, there would have been a high probability that they would have drowned."

A recent NZ Aquatic review rated Ocean Beach as one of the 15 most dangerous highly popular public beaches in the country, but there had only been a handful of drownings in the remote, non-patrolled areas of the beach, he said.

"What makes Ocean Beach one of the 15 most dangerous, highly-patronised beaches is that there are big crowds using the beach regularly, the distance of the beach from the hospital and ambulance, the surf conditions of the beach, and its exposure to the Pacific Ocean."

The Ocean Beach Surf Life Saving Club has been keeping swimmers safe for more than 50 years.

Approximately 2500 volunteer hours are provided each summer by the club, primarily by 14- to 20-year-old students from high school or university.

Last season the club made eight significant rescues where those saved would more than likely have drowned.

In addition, club patrols carried out numerous preventative actions which kept the actual number of rescues down. The club's surf life savers also attend to members of the public requiring first aid.

"Voluntary organisations such as ours rely on grants and donations and we are very grateful for the NZCT grant for a mobile patrol tower.

"Our clubhouse is a considerable distance from the beach and behind sand dunes.

"The mobile beach patrol tower will provide elevation so lifeguards can obtain a good view of the swimming public and surrounding areas.

"It will also provide shelter for the lifeguards in the harsh conditions and being mobile can be shifted to required locations and stored away in winter."

Faulknor and the rest of the club were relieved at finding out their application to NZCT was successful.

"It's difficult obtaining sponsorship and donations for a small club at a remote beach. Grants from organisations such as NZCT are essential to enable us to carry out our voluntary life guard service to the public.

"We now have all the required funds secured so the mobile tower can be built in time for the summer 2019/2020.

"NZCT is very supportive of voluntary organisations such as ours and we are thankful for their support."