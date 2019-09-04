The Hawke's Bay Opera House has a new name and brand ahead of its reopening early next year.

The new name will be "Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre", which covers the Opera House, the Municipal Building, the Cushing Foyer and the former Plaza space.

Toitoi manager Megan Peacock-Coyle said her team was inspired and excited by the name.

"This is a new type of venue for our city and a new generation of venue in New Zealand.

Advertisement

"Toitoi will be the performing arts and events hub for Hastings and will enable community access and participation in the performing arts, events and cultural activities.

"This is going to create some amazing opportunities for cultural expression and pride."

It is the first time a name has been given to combine all parts of the complex.

Hasting mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was an exciting step towards the completion of the opera house.

"This will give our beloved venue a national and international presence, as well as bring our community together to celebrate our culture and talents.

Hawke's Bay youth speak about Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre

"With the upgrade of the whole precinct our community will have more than just an opera house, it will be a world-class performing arts centre."

The name Toitoi means the pinnacle of achievement, and is linked to ideas of excellence, encouragement and motivation.

It is also used to describe the quick movements of fish and birds and the styles of dance and song that mimic them.

Advertisement

The name is also connected to the Ngāti Kahungunu legacy waiata composed by Paraire Tomoana, Pōkarekare Ana, adding an extra link to Hastings.

In one of its earliest versions, Pōkarekare Ana was described by ethnologist Elsdon Best as a "toitoi", a ditty or light-hearted love song that echoed the sound of birds cooing to each other.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst at the rebranding of the the Hawke's Bay Opera House. Photo / Paul Taylor

The renaming of the building coincides with the final part of community consultation over the project.

Council's preferred option is to have a mix of community, commercial and education offerings in the Municipal Building with some retail and hospitality on the ground floor.

The structural integrity of the first floor will be retained including the heritage Assembly Room and smaller function and meetings spaces.

These will also be made available for public hire.

From Saturday, residents will have the opportunity to give feedback on this option, with an information booth at the Hastings City Art Gallery from Saturday, September 7 until Saturday, September 14.