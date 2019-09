A cyclist remains in a critical condition after falling off his bike and ending up underneath a truck-and-trailer in Napier last week.

A Hawke's Bay DHB spokesperson confirmed the man in his 50s was still critical, five days after the incident occurred.

The crash took place last Wednesday at the Hyderbad Rd/Prebensen Drive roundabout, with police arriving on scene around 3.20pm.

Police closed the road for several hours while the serious crash unit carried out it's investigation.