

A new state-of-the-art Orthopaedic Day Surgery Unit (ODSU) is coming to Hastings.

The new purpose-built unit is a joint venture between Hawkes Bay's leading orthopaedic surgeons and Royston Hospital, which is owned and operated by Acurity Health Group Ltd (AHGL).

Acurity CEO, Dr Jonathan Coleman said the development was in response to increasing demand for orthopaedic surgical services in the region.

"The new facility will have the latest technology and be patient-focused, providing a seamless end-to-end service in the Bay area.

"This not only increases access to orthopaedic surgery in the region, but emphasises our commitment to quality healthcare investment, which is really important to us", he said.

The ODSU will consist of one fully commissioned operating theatre, with provision for a future theatre as demand increases.

Image / Supplied

The facility will include reception, recovery, central sterilising department and support services.

The unit will be located on Southland Rd adjacent to Royston Hospital and provide car parking and drop-off area.

Royston Hospital also commissioned an additional 44 car parking spaces adjacent to the racecourse, ensuring overall car parking is not compromised for patients, surgeons, and staff.

The ODSU will become operational in April 2021.

"This comes at a time of major investment for Acurity at Royston as well as at Wakefield Hospital in Wellington, and is a major show of confidence by the Acurity Board in the prospects for private healthcare in Hawke's Bay", Coleman said.