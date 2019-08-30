Hawke's Bay Hospital's Emergency Department was very busy on Friday, prompting a warning for people with minor injuries and ailments to go to a doctor.

Hawke's Bay DHB Chief Medical and Dental Officer Dr Robin Whyman said the hospital's Emergency Department (ED) presentations during the week had ranged from 159 a day to 138.

People with minor injuries and illnesses would wait as those needing urgent care are prioritised.

"Normally, particularly as spring events get underway, our emergency department can become inundated with people with minor injuries or alcohol-inflicted presentations," said Dr Whyman.



"Unless it is an emergency, we ask people to see their GP, go to an after hours Accident and Medical Centre, or call Healthline 0800-611-116 which is available 24/7."

"The hospital is expected to remain very busy through the weekend and over the next week, so we urge people who do not require emergency care, to please choose wisely and leave ED for emergencies only."

A full list of GPs and after hour's services for medical care can be found at www.ourhealthhb.nz