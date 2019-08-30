1 Tarzino Trophy TAB Daffodil Raceday - Bostock NZ Spring racing carnival

The Tarzino Trophy TAB Daffodil Raceday launches Group 1 racing for the season, bringing the big guns of New Zealand racing to Hastings to battle at one of the country's stellar racing events.

Hastings Racecourse, 200 Prospect Rd, Hastings: Today, 11am-6pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/tarzino-trophy-tab-daffodil-raceday-bostock-nz-spring/hastings

2 NZIFF - The Biggest Little Farm

A city slicker couple turned progressive eco-farmers transform a barren orchard into a thriving landscape in this inspirational sustainability documentary. MTG Century Theatre, 9 Herschell St, Napier: Today, 3pm-4.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/nziff-the-biggest-little-farm/napier

3 Messy Church

Fun for primary and intermediate aged kids and their families. Crafts and music to tell Bible stories. Hosted by St Peter's Anglican Church, Riverslea, Hastings. Followed by a meal.

St Martins Hall, Mayfair, 1120 Willowpark Rd North, Hastings: Today, 4pm-6pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/messy-church2/hastings

4 Parade Art Workshops - Hastings Blossom Parade

Work with experienced artists to make your own costume and create a collaborative performance piece for the blossom parade.

Waiohiki Creative Arts Village, 1184 State Highway 50, Taradale, Napier: Today, 12pm-4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/parade-art-workshops-hastings-blossom-parade/napier

5 Salsa Fest

The Urban Winery proudly presents the very first Salsa Fest! And invites all of our salsa dancing neighbours (in and out of Hawke's Bay) to join us for a night full of dancing, community, and fun!

The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 7.30pm-10.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/salsa-fest/napier

6 NZIFF – Peterloo

Four years after Waterloo a different kind of battle was fought on British soil, Mike Leigh delivers a passionate and forceful historical drama about the time when the working class began to fight for their rights.

MTG Century Theatre, 9 Herschell St, Napier: Tomorrow, 3pm-5.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/nziff-peterloo/napier

7 A Feast of Gilbert and Sullivan

A Feast of Gilbert and Sullivan, is a musical array of exerts from many of the best known comic operas. You will enjoy the hilarious, libretti, the impossible dramas and the flirting and romances from the H.M.S. Pinafore, The Pirates of Penzance, The Mikado and others.

Taikura Rudolph Steiner School, 505 Nelson St North, Hastings: Tomorrow, 2pm-4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/a-feast-of-gilbert-and-sullivan/hastings

8 Taniwha Daffodils

Taniwha Daffodils is the perfect showcase of spring in Central Hawke's Bay, with thousands of daffodils blooming across 8ha of parkland, you can wander amongst the daffodil fields and pick your own bunch to take home.

Taniwha Daffodils, 3440 State Highway 2, Waipukurau: Tomorrow, 9am-4.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/taniwha-daffodils/waipukurau