

When Daffodil Day 2019 is held on Friday, it will be the 29th year the major Cancer Society fundraiser has been held.

Thousands of volunteers across New Zealand take to the streets with hosts of bright yellow blooms to sell, asking people to dig deep to support the work of the Cancer Society for its annual flagship event — one of the most important fundraising and cancer awareness events on its calendar.

In Tararua, Dannevirke Cancer Support Group members and volunteers go above and beyond to help out in the run-up to Daffodil Day and on the day itself. There are many people who grow and donate the daffodils, to the pickers and the sellers and the ones who help in many other ways.

The task of sourcing the daffodils and organising pickers, as well as being one of the pickers, falls on support group member Erin Connors.

"We are very lucky as we don't have to buy in any daffodils, they are all grown and donated by local people," Connors said.

They are Richard and Nancy Parker, Viv and Grant Trotter, Simon Herbert, Dave and Joy Murdoch, James and Delwyn Walker, Dot and Quentin Hooper-Smith, Jed Murphy, Diana Morris and Robin Barnett.

As well as this dedicated group, Erin said about 14 people from the Weber and Herbertville areas contributed daffodils they picked themselves and dropped off in town.

About 70 to 80 buckets of daffodils are donated.

Picking will take place today and tomorrow and will involve about 30 people.

Connors said this year's crop of daffodils was early but there still seemed to be plenty. Co-ordinating the day carried out by support group member Sandra Haycock, who organises the distribution of the daffodils and Cancer Society merchandise to the five sales points set up around the town as well as organising raffles.

The merchandise being offered this year includes a new-look carry bag and handy-sized notebooks that have a pen tucked inside them.

This year's Cancer Society bear is called Simmons, named after 1970s American fitness guru Richard Simmons.

Sandra stepped into the co-ordinating role eight years ago. It was to be just for that year, but she has carried on.

This year's Daffodil Day will spill into Saturday, when members of the Dannevirke Men's Cancer Group will join other volunteers to collect donations and sell merchandise.

Sandra has also organised a window-dressing competition among the town's retailers, which will be judged today. The winner will receive a special morning tea put on by support group members.

Over the past few years, Dannevirke ANZ Bank staff have held a fundraising quiz night at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club. This year, For Homes have taken over the organising of the event, with the help of bank staff. A total of 27 teams will take part.

Last year's Daffodil Day raised $10,190. The money raised is used to fund research into the causes and treatment of cancer , provide a range of support services, information, health promotion and education programmes, and raise awareness of the Cancer Society.