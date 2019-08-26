The hunt for three people who allegedly robbed a man of a car in Hastings during the weekend is going nationwide as police consider the possibility the vehicle was taken out of Hawke's Bay soon afterwards.

Despite pictures of the stolen silver Subaru and a suspect circulating today , 48 hours after the carjacking about 2.30pm on Saturday in Townshend St, St Leonards, Detective Ryan Kemsley said the silver Subaru (Reg No FMU640) had not been found and no arrests had been made.

He said it was often the case with vehicle thefts that the plan included travelling out of the immediate area, and police nationwide had been alerted.

The images made public included that of a woman who was allegedly involved.

The owner of the vehicle had been contacted after posting the vehicle for sale on Facebook, and his 70-year-old grandfather was allegedly bashed and robbed taking a test drive soon afterwards.

The incident happened when the car stopped in Townshend St and two masked men approached.

The grandad was punched in the head and body and hauled from the car.

Three people then fled in the vehicle, which was shortly involved in a drive-off petrol theft at a Z station in Heretaunga St East.