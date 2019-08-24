Unichem Stortford Lodge has struck Lotto luck again with a second division ticket sold.

The store sold one of 20 second division tickets worth $12,027 in Saturday night's Lotto draw.

Earlier this month the store sold a second division ticket giving away $27,004.

The Unichem store is the luckiest Lotto store in the country, having sold 49 first division tickets. It has also sold five second division winning tickets in the past two months.

Hawke's Bay has been on a lucky streak with a Napier woman winning $600,000 with Strike Four two weeks ago at Countdown Carlyle Supermarket.