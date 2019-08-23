There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 David Bowie Tribute Band

The Absolute Bowie Tribute Show - Ziggy Stardust, Rebel Rebel, Hunky Dory, Space Oddity. Taradale RSA, 156 Gloucester St, Taradale, Napier: Today, 7pm – 12am.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/david-bowie-tribute-band/napier

2 HB Amateur Winemakers and Brewers Open Competition

This is an opportunity to meet and "shoot the breeze" with fellow enthusiasts. Deaf Clubrooms, 22 Lee Rd, Taradale, Napier: Today, 1pm – 6pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hb-amateur-winemakers-and-brewers-open-competition/napier

3 Knitting and Book Sale

Beautiful hand knitted goods made by wonderful knitters who donate their extraordinary skills! Children's, adults', rugs, novelties. Amazing prices! Books and puzzles galore! Fill one of our book bags for $5. Proceeds to Napier Red Cross. Greendale Tamatea Scout Hall, 141 York Ave, Napier Today, 8.30am – 2pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/knitting-and-book-sale/napier

4 CanInspire - Crafternoon Tea

We invite you to support our CanBead workshops by joining us for afternoon tea and learning to make your own unique pieces of jewellery using an upcycled bead, which has been sourced from all over Hawkes Bay. Empire Coffee Roasters, Pirimai Plaza, 11 Allen Berry Ave, Napier: Today, 2pm-4pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/caninspire-crafternoon-tea/napier

5 Saturday Storytime

Join us for a morning of some fun and excitement as we journey through a collection of adventurous stories and tales all pre-schoolers can enjoy. Napier Library, Herschell St, Napier: Today, 10.30am-11am. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/storytime3/napier

6 Saturday Night Session with DJ Rob Carroll

The Urban Winery is proud to present DJ Rob Carroll! With the influence of soul, funk, and disco, this Saturday Night Session will get you moving and grooving. The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 8.30pm-11pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/saturday-night-session-with-dj-rob-carroll/napier

7 Classic Album: Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderley

Hear the classic 1962 album Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderley and hard bop from Julian "Cannonball" Adderley's quintet and sextet featuring: Deanne Krieg - vocals Bryn van Vliet - alto sax, Ben Hunt - trumpet, Aryton Foote - piano, Chris Beernink - double bass, Hikurangi Schaverien-Kaa - drums. Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier: Tomorrow, 5.30pm-8.15pm. https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/classic-album-nancy-wilson-cannonball-adderley/napier

8 Rainbow Sunday

Rainbow Sunday Darling. LGBTQIA + All age event. The Cabana, 11 Shakespeare Rd, Napier: Tomorrow, 1.30pm – 5pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/rainbow-sunday/napier