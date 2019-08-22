

Taylor-Jade Hira, the victim of a fatal assault, was laid to rest today as police continue the hunt for the suspect in question.

The 22-year-old died in Wellington Hospital last Sunday from injuries inflicted in an assault on Thursday morning last week.

Police confirmed they are looking for 26-year-old Ranapera Taumata in relation to Hira's death.

They have a warrant to arrest him and he is believed to be in the Napier and Hastings area.

Advertisement

Police warn that he is considered dangerous and is not to be approached.

Police need to speak to 26-year-old Ranapera Taumata who is wanted in relation to a homicide, following a serious assault on Taylor-Jade Hira. Photo / Supplied

Taumata was featured on the popular TV show Police Ten 7 to help gather any further information from the public.

They confirmed he had tattoos, including text across the right side of his neck and gang tattoos on his forearms and right leg.

He also has contacts in Wairoa, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa and Wellington.

A service for Hira was held at Te Aranga Marae on Thursday morning with family and friends gathering to say their final goodbyes.

Former Miss Universe New Zealand 2017 and close childhood friend Harlem-Cruz Atarangi Ihaia turned to social media to send her farewells as well as a message to fight against assault.

"Another beautiful soul taken WAY TOO SOON ... my kuzzie in our childhood than growing you tend to drift apart," her Facebook post read.

"Time for change aye Tay ... and I'll make sure something happens in your name."