Witnesses say a heavy police presence was used at a Dannevirke house as they executed a raid on the property.

Police confirmed the raid happened on Wednesday morning on the corner of Victoria Ave and Queen St.

They confirmed it was a pre-planned search warrant executed in relation to an ongoing investigation.

One person was arrested for drugs offences and a stolen white vehicle was recovered from the scene.

Advertisement

Witnesses said they also saw police using metal detectors around the grounds of the property, but police could not confirm this.