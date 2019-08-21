Witnesses say a heavy police presence was used at a Dannevirke house as they executed a raid on the property.

Police confirmed the raid happened on Wednesday morning on the corner of Victoria Ave and Queen St.

They confirmed it was a pre-planned search warrant executed in relation to an ongoing investigation.

One person was arrested for drugs offences and a stolen white vehicle was recovered from the scene.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Witnesses said they also saw police using metal detectors around the grounds of the property, but police could not confirm this.

Related articles: