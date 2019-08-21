Parking restrictions have forced some parents picking up kids from Heretaunga Intermediate to park near the city's cemetery.

Hastings District Council is considering five-minute parking in some areas, with other possible changes being a 120-minute zone from 403 to 407 King St, an extra mobility park near Care Pharmacy and Specsavers Hastings, and 60-minute parking on both Frimley Ave, and outside several properties on McLeod St.

Heretaunga Intermediate requested the time limit on Orchard Rd. A combination of the school's roll doubling in the past five years and paid parking being introduced at the hospital has made parking difficult for parents picking up their children.

"With parking along Orchard Rd at a premium some parents are parking in the nearby cemetery while waiting to collect their children from school," the paper states.

The time limit would be in place 8.30am–9am and 2.30pm–3.30pm Monday to Friday.

There is also the possibility of five-minute parking outside Nourished for Nil on Karamu Rd North, and on Orchard Rd, as well as two mobility parks on Lyndhurst Rd.

The King St time limit changes were requested by Tim Masters from Masters Plumbing.

The paper being presented to council states that since the Hastings Health Centre opened, people have been parking in the area all day, leaving no spaces for clients visiting businesses.

"Consultation was carried out with the businesses in the area, all were in favour of the time limited parking."

The changes would also include a five-minute time limit in the area to make it easier for couriers to make drop-offs to businesses.

The new mobility park on King St was requested by Grey Power.

The time changes on Frimley Ave were requested by Access Legal Solutions (NZ) Limited, due to being in the area near the hospital.

Vehicles have been parking on the street all day, leaving no space for clients.

A total 87 per cent residents in the area supported the time limit being applied.

The time limit would apply 8am-5pm on weekdays.

The McLeod St 60-minute time limit was requested by a midwifery business, again due to the high demand for parking because it's near the hospital.

It would be applied weekdays 8am-5pm.

Hastings District Council will consider the changes at a meeting on Thursday.