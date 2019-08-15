A woman who received serious injuries in an assault in Camberley, Hastings, has been transferred to Wellington Hospital, where she is currently in a serious condition.

Police were advised of the incident after the woman was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning. It is understood the incident occurred overnight.

The 22-year-old woman remained in a critical condition yesterday and was moved in the evening, a Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said.

A scene examination was underway at an address in Hastings where the assault was believed to have occurred.

During the course of yesterday, there was a heavy police presence around Napier and Hastings.

A police cordon was set up on Station Rd, Whakatu about 11am, and a car was seen being put on a transporter as police watched.

Another cordon was put in place in Clive around 4pm.

Police said a number of people were assisting them with their enquiries.

No further information is available at this time.