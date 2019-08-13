The Government is investing $15 million to build new classrooms in some of the fastest-growing and most in-need Hawke's Bay schools.

Kowhai Special School, which has five site across Hastings, is one of the biggest winners, with four new classrooms promised.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Kahungunu o Te Wairoa, Mayfair and Maraekakaho schools will get two each, while Mahora and Clive school get one.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins released the Education Growth Plans for the Waikato and Hawke's Bay/Tarawhiti regions at Rototuna Junior and Senior High Schools on Tuesday afternoon.

"The plans forecast the need for new classrooms and schools for about 13,500 extra students in some of Waikato and Hawke's Bay's highest growth areas by 2030.

"The previous Government didn't adequately plan for growth and for too long schools have had to make do by using libraries and school halls when their school rolls increased.

"We want New Zealand to be the best place to be a child and that means learning in warm, comfortable and modern classrooms.

"We need to make sure families in some of our fastest-growing areas around the country can be confident their local schools will have enough space for their kids.

"Today's release of the regional growth plans is part of the wider National Education Growth Plan [NEGP], which forecasts that an additional 100,000 new student places are needed across the country by 2030."

"In the Hawke's Bay/Tairāwhiti, 10 schools are getting 23 classrooms worth $15 million. This includes eight classrooms for three kura, and a special school receiving four new classrooms," Hipkins said.

Kowhai Special School principal Sarah Roil said while they had been given advanced knowledge of some sort of announcement, it was a welcome surprise.

The school caters for students with the highest needs in the region, but currently doesn't have the classroom capacity to take everyone that wants to enrol.

When the classrooms are built, and on which of its five sites, would now be discussed with the Ministry of Education, she said.

"We are absolutely thrilled."

GOVT'S NEW CLASSROOM INVESTMENT

Gisborne

Kaiti School 2

Te Wharau School 2

Whangara School 3

Hastings and Hastings rural

Kowhai Special School 4

Mahora School 1

Mayfair School 2

Maraekakaho School 2

Napier catchment

Clive School 1

Ruatoria

Hiruharama School 4

Wairoa

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Kahungunu o Te Wairoa 2

Total 23