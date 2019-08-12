A search for a veteran fly-fisherman missing in Hawke's Bay has ended a second day without any sign of the missing man.

The 75-year-old, not from Hawke's Bay and whose name had tonight still not been released by police, disappeared late on Saturday after separating from a fellow fisherman in the upstream of the Black Bridge in the Tukituki River, near Haumoana.

Divers had joined the search but were being hampered by conditions which had become murky.

Search plans are expected to be reviewed by police in the morning.