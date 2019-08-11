

The glitz and glam of the Hawke's Bay Edible Fashion Awards were centrestage at the biggest event of its 16-year history.

Event director Kelie Jensen said the show over the weekend was the biggest "by far".

"We had over 800 people in attendance for Saturday night's showcase which made it a sell-out crowd, something we haven't done before."

Yana Chaplow, aged 17 and of Havelock North High School, won three awards including Designer of the Year. Photo / Kevin Bridle

"The first event was just in Hastings city centre with a few schools taking part, but now it has really taken off, especially over the last few years and it has now turned into this exciting event on the Hawke's Bay calendar."

The Edible Fashion Awards is a style extravaganza in which wildly creative fashion designs are crafted from edible food or food packaging and modelled on stage.

Linda Rowland (right) won the Adult Designer Category with her design modelled by Nicole Manuel, with the award presented by Helma van den Berg of Clearview Estate Winery. Photo / Kevin Bridle

This year the event was held at Peak Vision Church in Havelock North on both Friday and Saturday.

Local designers and high school students all take part to show off their skills and talents in turning bits of rubbish into works of art.

Jensen said seeing the schools participating at a high level was impressive.

Ria Loveder of NZME awards Louise Jamieson the Top Model prize. Photo / Kevin Bridle

"It's great to see the schools getting involved, we do a lot of work with them in building up to the event and they get to learn a lot about the design aspects and the use of materials."

As well as the design aspect, local acts also provide entertainment, enjoying the chance to display their talents to hundreds of people.

Showcase winners

Designer of the Year: Yana Chaplow, Havelock North High School

Top Model: Louise Jamieson

Jewellery and Accessory: Yana Chaplow, Havelock North High School

Avant-Garde: Linda Rowland

Keep Hastings Beautiful: Jorja Fryer, Karamu High School

Adult Category: Linda Rowland

Senior Category: Yana Chaplow, Havelock North High School

Intermediate Category: Abby Gold, Napier Intermediate

Junior Nurture Category: Faenza Liddington and Katriel Magnaye, Hastings Central School

Junior Category: Ravenna Bertram, Port Ahuriri School