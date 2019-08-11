The glitz and glam of the Hawke's Bay Edible Fashion Awards were centrestage at the biggest event of its 16-year history.
Event director Kelie Jensen said the show over the weekend was the biggest "by far".
"We had over 800 people in attendance for Saturday night's showcase which made it a sell-out crowd, something we haven't done before."
"The first event was just in Hastings city centre with a few schools taking part, but now it has really taken off, especially over the last few years and it has now turned into this exciting event on the Hawke's Bay calendar."
The Edible Fashion Awards is a style extravaganza in which wildly creative fashion designs are crafted from edible food or food packaging and modelled on stage.
This year the event was held at Peak Vision Church in Havelock North on both Friday and Saturday.
Local designers and high school students all take part to show off their skills and talents in turning bits of rubbish into works of art.
Jensen said seeing the schools participating at a high level was impressive.
"It's great to see the schools getting involved, we do a lot of work with them in building up to the event and they get to learn a lot about the design aspects and the use of materials."
As well as the design aspect, local acts also provide entertainment, enjoying the chance to display their talents to hundreds of people.
Showcase winners
Designer of the Year: Yana Chaplow, Havelock North High School
Top Model: Louise Jamieson
Jewellery and Accessory: Yana Chaplow, Havelock North High School
Avant-Garde: Linda Rowland
Keep Hastings Beautiful: Jorja Fryer, Karamu High School
Adult Category: Linda Rowland
Senior Category: Yana Chaplow, Havelock North High School
Intermediate Category: Abby Gold, Napier Intermediate
Junior Nurture Category: Faenza Liddington and Katriel Magnaye, Hastings Central School
Junior Category: Ravenna Bertram, Port Ahuriri School