Two legendary sport commentators are swapping balls for saddles as they commentate horse racing in Hastings for a special charity event.

Sky Sport commentators Grant Nisbett and Ian Smith will take time away from calling the rugby to step in as guest presenters for TAB Trackside, attending the Tarzino Trophy TAB Daffodil Raceday on Saturday August 31.

This year's event is a celebration of "Rugby, Racing and Volunteers" to raise money for the Hawke's Bay Cancer Society.

Hawke's Bay Racing chief executive Andrew Castles said to have such iconic sporting commentators involved in the event will make for a special occasion and help support a worthy cause.

Advertisement

"Smithy being a local gets to the races here at Hastings when his commentating commitments allow, and I know Nisbo enjoys a day at the races when he gets the chance.

"Their involvement in the day certainly creates another talking point and underlines what an important cause it is we are raising money for," Castles said.

Smith will provide his infamous "pitch report" reviewing conditions on track before the day's racing starts, then the pair will replace regular presenters Brendan Popplewell and Bevan Sweeney and preview the El Roca Sir Colin Meads Trophy.

"They both have a real interest in and passion for thoroughbred racing so I'm sure they will transfer their world-class broadcasting skills to their preview of the El Roca Sir Colin Meads trophy," Castles said.

Tarzino Trophy TAB Daffodil Raceday is the opening day of the Bostock New Zealand Spring Carnival, marking the return of racing's superstars.

Admission on the day is by $5 donation to the Hawke's Bay Cancer Society.