

Local Hawke's Bay cider brewer Zeffer is on top of the world after being named overall winner of the $50,000 Westpac Business Growth Grants 2019.

"It was just awesome to be named champions on the night," Zeffer Brewing Ltd chief executive Josh Townsend said about winning the overall award.

"It was pretty amazing, and we didn't think we would win because some of the calibre of the other businesses were so high."

Zeffer was announced as the winner at an event in Auckland on 25 July having beaten over 400 under $10m revenue companies.

Now in its fifth year, Westpac established the Growth Grants as a way to help upcoming Kiwi businesses reach their potential.

As part of the overall prize the brewer won a $40,000 cash prize and a $10,000 advertising package, as well as winning various prizes for the regional Central North Island award win such as a business retreat to Fiji, Quest business accommodation package and meetings with a range of business experts.

The company currently exports to nine countries with China its biggest export market but it is now focusing on Australia.

Townsend said it already had a deal in place to launch with one of Australia's largest retailers in September.

"That is where the bulk of our focus will go towards, that move and the growth into the Australian market and winning this grant is just perfect timing along with our launch in September."

He said that winning the award just proves that the business is heading on the right track.