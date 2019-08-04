

Hawke's Bay is in for a cold, brisk start to the week with cool temperatures that could possibly turn to snow.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said that the cool start to the week could lead to possible snow fall in parts of the region.

"The cooler temperatures coming up from the South Island over the past week is set to bring quite the cold start to the week especially around the Napier/ Taupo Rd where snow fall is possible with south westerly winds," James said.

He said that the area could expect between 1-2cm of snowfall until Monday night and drivers were advised to check with NZTA in the case of any road closures.

The cool start isn't expected to hang around for long as, James says, things will heat up for the rest of the week.

"Monday is set to be the coldest with a high of 12 and an overnight low of 3, but things will heat up as the week goes on with Tuesday siting at 15 and Thursday getting up to 18 with overnight lows of around 5-7 degrees."

But although things are set to get warmer, James said, as the week goes on the weather will start to turn with it.

"The majority of the week looks fine, with great weather expected up until Thursday morning when early showers are expected to set in."