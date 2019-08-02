Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on this weekend.

1. Mokuhanga Japanese Woodcut Printmaking Workshop

Sybille will demonstrate the technique of Mokuhanga and guide you through the process of carving your own Mokuhanga block, from which you will ink up and make prints on Japanese washi paper to take home.

Creative Arts Napier, Community Arts Centre, 16 Byron Street, Napier: Today, 10am-4pm

2. Lingerie La Rouge

It's the second instalment to the hugely successful lingerie noir! This time we are going to take you on a Moulin Rouge inspired journey of big hair, feathers, lavish lads & ladies.

Hawkes Bay Latin Dance Club, 39 Marine Parade, Napier: Today, 7pm – 12am

3. Magpie Market - Best Indoor Market

Magpie Market at Meeanee is a destination market with 25 - 30 stalls ranging from painted rocks to speciality oils, honey and chilli products.

Meeanee Hall, Gavin Black St, Meeanee, Napier: Today, 10am – 2pm

4. Truffle Hunt

You can take part in an exciting and unusual event in Hawkes Bay. An outing in the country searching for the elusive truffle. These exclusive hunts are a must do for foodies.

Sacremonte Truffle, Omarunui Road, Napier: Today, 9am-11am

5. Knit and Natter

Bring your knitting or other needlework and share a cuppa and chat.

Napier Library, Herschell Street, Napier: Today, 10am – 11am

6. Keirunga Quilters Exhibition

Come and enjoy a range of lovely quilts created by the talented Keirunga Quilters. They are fundraising for Stage 3 of the Keirunga rebuild. Raffles and various hand made goods will be on sale.

Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Road, Havelock North: Today & Tomorrow,

10 am-4pm

Entry is by gold coin

7. Lego

Lego® sessions encourage collaborative play with others while using our new Lego collection. All resources are provided free. Sessions are open to all children, family and friends. No bookings required, so pop in when it suits the family.

Taradale Library, 26 White St, Taradale, Napier: Tomorrow, 1pm-3pm

8. Octavius Choir Brings You a Winter Warmer

Octavius is a small, Napier-based choir which sings a huge range of music, mostly in eight-part harmonies.

All Saints Church, 23 Puketapu Rd, Taradale, Napier: Tomorrow, 2.30pm – 4pm

