Fourth-term Napier City Councillor Maxine Boag has announced she intends to stand for another term in the Nelson Park Ward.

She said while she felt she had a very productive term, she still has work to do.

"I made a stand last year when Council was looking at selling or leasing some or all of our social housing.

"I insisted on adding the option of retaining them into the mix. I later took a remit to the Local Government Conference seeking government support for councils to do that.

"The final decision on our social housing will be in the hands of the new Mayor and Council, so I'd like to be part of that process."

She said she had also successfully advocated for extra funding for the Community Services Grant, the only contestable fund Council has that gives grants to the not-for-profit groups who are supporting the city's neediest citizens.

She also supported the changes to the electoral system, meaning council will have 12 ward councillors, rather than six ward and six at large councillors.

"I'm really excited at the prospect of having four rather than two councillors in our ward.

"This will mean more councillors to share the workload of staying in touch with the community."

She said in a ward the size of Nelson Park, she and the current other ward councillor Api Tapine, are stretched to keep on top of community meetings and issues.

"It will mean better representation, more teamwork and accountability."

Boag, who is also a board member of Napier Age Concern and Deputy Chair of Napier Grey Power, said she was excited to see the new Positive Ageing Strategy implemented next term.

She said she is currently working hard to make sure everyone she meets is enrolled to vote, and hopes to see an increased voter turnout at this years elections.

"With the postal ballot, if you've changed your address in the last three years your voting papers will go to the wrong address.

"The rolls close on 16 August, so time is running out to update your details."