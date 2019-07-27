The deputy chair of Hawke's Bay Regional Council Rick Barker, has announced he plans to stand for a third and final term at this year's elections.

Barker, a former cabinet minister, will stand in the Hastings Ward.

He said the Regional Council has the primary responsibility for environmental issues for the region.

"We have focused on this and it's my intention to ensure HBRC gives the environmental issues more time and effort."

He said the biggest concern is global warming.

"This presents and existential threat to all on planet Earth and to us here in the Bay."

"We need to be prepared to mitigate the risk as best we can in our region."

"We need resources to protect our coastal areas or to prepare for a managed retreat if necessary."

He said the region also needed to plant trees to sequester carbon, dramatically reduce carbon output and strengthen stop-banks.

"Extreme weather events are predicted. We have been warned."

Another area of concern for Barker is the region's waterways.

"The clean up has started and has a way to go. Riparian planting ad wetland restoration work has increased but needs to move faster."

He said the sale of shares in Napier Port will enable the new wharf to be built, meaning the local economy can continue to grow, while allowing council to put resources into the environment.

He said he felt over the past three years he had worked particularly well with the two other Hastings ward councillors, Tom Belford and Rex Graham.