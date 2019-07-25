Hastings deputy mayor Tania Kerr has announced her in intention to stand for re-election at this year local body elections.

The forth term councillor says she wants to continue to be voice for ratepayer in the Mohaka Ward.

"I have enjoyed the challenge of being both a Councillor and the Deputy Mayor, and I have always worked hard to find solutions and make positive decisions for all ratepayers in the Mohaka Ward."

"My focus has always been on improving road safety, particularly near country schools and school bus routes, and keeping rates down at a reasonable level."

"I have also strived to make sure council decisions do not impact adversely on our rural communities."

She says her involvement with Regional Transport Committee has allowed her to influence where major roading investment goes.

"My priority is to ensure the efficient movement of product from the rural hinterland to the port or place of processing - this includes transport routes along both rural and main access roads."

She is also proud of her involvement with the rural recycling scheme and its ongoing success.

She said she believes the current system, where the Mohaka and Kahuranaki Wards have a separate rating system and an elected Rural Community Board, works well.

"This means local rural rates are spent locally and local people make local decisions."

"I have the enthusiasm and experience to continue to represent the Mohaka Ward."

"I understand and identify strongly with issues faced by both rural and semi-rural owners. I will always ensure these ratepayers have a strong and effective voice at council."